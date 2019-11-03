Kriti Sanon On Mimi: “I Am Not Scared To Shoulder A Film”

Actress Kriti Sanon has made her presence felt with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, and her recently released Housefull 4. However, all of these films had the audience’s attention divided among the many actors of the cast. But now, Kriti is all set to feature in a film that revolves majorly around her, Laxman Utekar’s Mimi.

While Kriti says she has always given all her films her 100 per cent, she would want to go the extra mile for Mimi, for the film almost rests on her shoulders. Speaking about her character and the film, Kriti has been quoted by Mid-Day saying, “I am taking baby steps. I feel wobbly because I am questioning myself at every point. Once a scene is over [and I get a grip on my character], that’s when I feel stable. The first day has gone well, even though I had butterflies in my stomach.”

Mimi is being touted as the game-changer for Kriti as people’s perception of her acting skills will drastically change with the success or failure of the film. Opening up about shouldering a film at this point in her career, the Luka Chuppi actress has said, “Yes, this is the first time I am doing a film which rests entirely on my shoulders, and that makes me nervous, but also excited. I feel the responsibility and intend to give it my all. The script gives me the confidence and my working rapport with Laxman sir [who also directed Luka Chuppi] amplifies the belief [in myself]. The success of my earlier films assured me that I was meant for the movies. I am not scared to shoulder a film, and with Mimi, it feels right.”

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Mimi will see Kriti reuniting with Pankaj Tripathi for the film, where he plays her father. Revealing details about the film, the Heropanti actress said, “While it is based on true events and inspired by the National Award-winning Marathi the film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy, the subject of surrogacy is dealt with in an entertaining manner, without losing focus of the emotions involved.”

