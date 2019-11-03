Shah Rukh Khan Says One Of The Reasons He Took A Year Break So He Gets Offered Different Characters

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 54th birthday in Mumbai in the presence of hundreds of fans. The celebration was quite a memorable affair for SRK fans as the actor danced, recited his dialogues, and was his candid best.

A lot of fans got to ask interesting questions to the superstar. One of the fans asked if he wishes to do roles other than romantic characters. SRK answered, “I read a lot, I think a lot. I can create some interesting characters. Sometimes, when I do a different character, people don’t like it and it makes me sad that you are trying to keep a balance that people enjoy the feel and get entertained also and engage them with a new character.

He added, “I think I have enough in me to be able to do a few other characters and I don’t mean the ones I did are not nice. I enjoyed Don, I enjoyed Chak De! India, I enjoy My Name Is Khan. But as I am in the commercial cinema, so people don’t offer me such roles. One of the reasons I took a year off is if I can get this managed to happen where I do commercial films with songs, dancing and they are decent and dignified films. If I can be the hero in a different kind of character instead of it only being an artistic film but a commercial film in a hero.”

Shah Rukh Khan further said, “I don’t like the hero type. When I started my career as an actor, the first interview I gave was that I have come here to play character roles.”

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero in 2018. After the film’s failure, he took a break and now his fans can’t wait to know what’s his next film

