Housefull 4 Box Office: After crossing the 150 crore mark in a quick time, Housefull 4 is eyeing 200 crore collections and set to become Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser ever by beating Mission Mangal. But before that Akshay has already hiked his points in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index and now inching closer to grab second spot after Salman Khan by overtaking Aamir Khan.

Akshay ‘consistent’ Kumar has done it again with Housefull 4 crossing 100 crore mark at the ticket windows. It is now his 13th movie to achieve the feat. With such 100 crore plus collection, Akshay has gained 100 more points to his credit thus taking his total to 1400 points in the table. He is just 50 points away from Aamir Khan’s 1450 points. And now with H4’s 200 crore club entry is very much assured, Akshay is racing towards the second spot.

Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar All Set To Overtake Aamir Khan In Koimoi's Star Power Index
Check out the points table below:
Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8006009001002400
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Akshay Kumar1200200001400
4. Ajay Devgn900200001100
5. Shah Rukh Khan500400050950
6. Hrithik Roshan4002003000900
7. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
8. Prabhas200005000700
9. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
10. Shahid Kapoor020030050550
11.Tiger Shroff1003000400
12. Varun Dhawan400000400
13. Ayushmann Khurrana2000050250
14. Vicky Kaushal 020000200
15. Sushant Singh Rajput200000200
16. John Abraham200000200
17. Rajkummar Rao100000100
18. Kartik Aaryan100000100
19. Sunny Singh100000100
20. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
21. Arjun Kapoor100000100
22. Farhan Akhtar100000100
23. Saif Ali Khan100000100

 

The break-up of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar’s points in Stars’ Power Index is as follows:

Aamir Khan (1450 points)

200 points (two 100 crore grossers)- Ghajini and Thugs Of Hindostan

400 points (two 200 crore grossers)- 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3

600 points (two 200 crore grossers)- PK and Dangal

250 points (five movies amongst top 10 highest grossers in overseas)- Dangal, Secret Superstar, PK, Dhoom 3 and 3 Idiots.

Akshay Kumar (1400 points)

1200 points (Twelve 100 crore grossers)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari and Housefull 4.

200 points (one 200 crore grosser)- Mission Mangal

Waiting for a huge turnaround!

