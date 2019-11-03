Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar All Set To Overtake Aamir Khan In Koimoi’s Star Power Index

Housefull 4 Box Office: After crossing the 150 crore mark in a quick time, Housefull 4 is eyeing 200 crore collections and set to become Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser ever by beating Mission Mangal. But before that Akshay has already hiked his points in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index and now inching closer to grab second spot after Salman Khan by overtaking Aamir Khan.

Akshay ‘consistent’ Kumar has done it again with Housefull 4 crossing 100 crore mark at the ticket windows. It is now his 13th movie to achieve the feat. With such 100 crore plus collection, Akshay has gained 100 more points to his credit thus taking his total to 1400 points in the table. He is just 50 points away from Aamir Khan’s 1450 points. And now with H4’s 200 crore club entry is very much assured, Akshay is racing towards the second spot.

Check out the points table below: Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts 500 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 600 900 100 2400 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Akshay Kumar 1200 200 0 0 1400 4. Ajay Devgn 900 200 0 0 1100 5. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 50 950 6. Hrithik Roshan 400 200 300 0 900 7. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 8. Prabhas 200 0 0 500 0 700 9. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 200 300 50 550 11.Tiger Shroff 100 300 0 400 12. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 13. Ayushmann Khurrana 200 0 0 50 250 14. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 200 0 0 0 200 16. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 17. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 18. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 20. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 21. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 22. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 23. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

The break-up of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar’s points in Stars’ Power Index is as follows:

Aamir Khan (1450 points)

200 points (two 100 crore grossers)- Ghajini and Thugs Of Hindostan

400 points (two 200 crore grossers)- 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3

600 points (two 200 crore grossers)- PK and Dangal

250 points (five movies amongst top 10 highest grossers in overseas)- Dangal, Secret Superstar, PK, Dhoom 3 and 3 Idiots.

Akshay Kumar (1400 points)

1200 points (Twelve 100 crore grossers)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari and Housefull 4.

200 points (one 200 crore grosser)- Mission Mangal

