Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar All Set To Overtake Aamir Khan In Koimoi’s Star Power Index

Housefull 4 Box Office: After crossing the 150 crore mark in a quick time, Housefull 4 is eyeing 200 crore collections and set to become Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser ever by beating Mission Mangal. But before that Akshay has already hiked his points in Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index and now inching closer to grab second spot after Salman Khan by overtaking Aamir Khan.
Akshay ‘consistent’ Kumar has done it again with Housefull 4 crossing 100 crore mark at the ticket windows. It is now his 13th movie to achieve the feat. With such 100 crore plus collection, Akshay has gained 100 more points to his credit thus taking his total to 1400 points in the table. He is just 50 points away from Aamir Khan’s 1450 points. And now with H4’s 200 crore club entry is very much assured, Akshay is racing towards the second spot.
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|600
|900
|100
|2400
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Akshay Kumar
|1200
|200
|0
|0
|1400
|4. Ajay Devgn
|900
|200
|0
|0
|1100
|5. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|50
|950
|6. Hrithik Roshan
|400
|200
|300
|0
|900
|7. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|8. Prabhas
|200
|0
|0
|500
|0
|700
|9. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|200
|300
|50
|550
|11.Tiger Shroff
|100
|300
|0
|400
|12. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|13. Ayushmann Khurrana
|200
|0
|0
|50
|250
|14. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|16. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|17. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|23. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
The break-up of Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar’s points in Stars’ Power Index is as follows:
Aamir Khan (1450 points)
200 points (two 100 crore grossers)- Ghajini and Thugs Of Hindostan
400 points (two 200 crore grossers)- 3 Idiots and Dhoom 3
600 points (two 200 crore grossers)- PK and Dangal
250 points (five movies amongst top 10 highest grossers in overseas)- Dangal, Secret Superstar, PK, Dhoom 3 and 3 Idiots.
Akshay Kumar (1400 points)
1200 points (Twelve 100 crore grossers)- Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0 (Hindi), Kesari and Housefull 4.
200 points (one 200 crore grosser)- Mission Mangal
