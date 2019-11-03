Housefull 4 Box Office Day 9: Grows Further On Saturday

Housefull 4 Box Office: After staying stable on the second Friday, Housefull 4 grew on the second Saturday as 10 crores* more came in. This is a decent jump over Friday numbers of 8.05 crores and there is a big Sunday still round the corner.

The Akshay Kumar led reincarnation comedy has now collected 159.36* crores so far and today it will cross the lifetime numbers of Baaghi 2 [165 crores] and Race 3 [169 crores]. Moreover, the feat would be accomplished in just 10 days.

The Sajid Nadiadwala production is now a set affair with any sort of negativity all but settled down. Of course, there are certain quarters from where there are murmurs still being heard. However, they too are getting diluted with every passing day as audiences have anyways passed their verdict. The film is a major success and all that has to be seen is what sort of total around the 200 crores mark does Housefull 4 eventually manage.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

