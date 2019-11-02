Housefull 4 Box Office Day 8: Has ‘Aam Junta’ Rooting For It; Stays Quite Good On Second Friday

Housefull 4 Box Office: Housefull 4 has been well accepted by the audiences. Now that the holiday period is through, the film is staying on course to find ‘aam junta’ rooting for it. Amongst them, the word of mouth stays on to be good and as a result, the second Friday was quite stable too with 8.05 crores coming in. Considering the fact that Thursday was 13.14 crores, this is a good enough hold as the film has anyways been playing on very high numbers right through.

In the process, the Akshay Kumar led film has now also come quite close to the 150 crores milestone. Currently standing at 149.36 crores, the film will now see a major jump today, as is the case with family films which flock theatres on Saturdays. It is expected that the numbers would be over the 12 crores mark today and that would pave the way for a very good weekend ahead.

Sajid Nadiadwala now has a biggie in hand with Housefull 4 already going past the lifetime numbers of his Super 30 and Chhichhore been surpassed at the time of writing this piece. Over the weekend, Baaghi 2 would be surpassed too that will make Housefull 4 his biggest grosser after Kick.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!