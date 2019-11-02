Not Salman Khan But Sajid Nadiadwala Is To Be Blamed For Kick 2 Delay, Reveals Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan’s jodi is one of the hit jodis in Bollywood. The two have an amazing chemistry and seeing them together in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick was an absolute treat for the fans. Little did the fans know that they will soon be treated with a sequel of it. Salman announced Kick 2 with a poster back in August 2019 but the film is taking more than ever to go on floors.

Talking about the same, Jacqueline Fernandez spilled the beans and said that it was the director Sajid Nadiadwala and his need for perfection that has delayed the shoot of the film. The film has been in the works for quite a while now and is slated for a release next year on Eid 2020.

Talking about why the film has not gone on the floor yet, Jacqueline said, “That’s because the director really wanted it to be perfect. It is an amazing script. I am happy to be part of the sequel of a film that catapulted my career. It is good to be working again with the team.”

For the uninitiated, Salman decided to surprise his fans with a tweet and announced the release of Kick 2 along with the release date back in August. Salman took to Twitter and wrote a dialogue in ‘Devil’ style. Salman wrote, “Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi.”

While the announcement brought a wave of excitement amongst the fans, it also brought in the understanding that Salman and Jacqueline’s Kick 2 will be releasing with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb. Akshay’s horror remake, Laxmmi Bomb’s release date was moved to Eid 2020 i.e May 22, 2019.

