Aditi Rao Hydari Takes An Indirect Dig At Celebs Maintaining Airport Looks?

Aditi Rao Hydari is one actress in B-Town who has inspired millions with her naturally flawless skin and beauty. The Bhoomi actress is often sported in casual and chick outfits when she is not shooting where many of her contemporaries have succumbed to the social media pressure of looking perfect at airports, events and even gym look. But Aditi feels that she would rather put in the extra effort in improving her acting chops than trying to look perfect at every outing.

Speaking about her take on the increasing trend of gym looks and airport looks, Aditi said, “I don’t think about such things too seriously. I would rather find something comfortable and wear it. That’s about it. I can’t think any more than that. When it comes to make-up, I don’t necessarily wear it when I don’t have to. I’m quite comfortable in my own skin. What I do is take good care of my skin, sleep and eat well and stay happy.”

Speaking to Hindustan Times in the same interview, Aditi said, “Whatever effort I can I would want to put on acting. My energy is driven towards that and not my airport looks. My work gives me immense pleasure, and when I get work on good stories, with great filmmakers and actor that bring the glow that you see on my face.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aditi Rao Hydari will next be seen in Parineeti Chopra starrer, The Girl On The Train and also has Dhanush’s next in the making.

