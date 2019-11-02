Pavitra Rishta Couple Rithvik Dhanjani & Asha Negi To Finally Tie The Knot After Dating For 5 Years?

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi fell in love on the sets of the television daily Pavitra Rishta. The couple played the characters of Arjun and Purvi and just like them, even Rithvik and Asha couldn’t get enough of each other.

The duo has been dating for more than 5 years now and their relationship is getting only stronger day by day. After dating for so many years, the Pavitra Rishta couple has finally decided to take the nuptial vows.

Yes, you read it right. If the report on IWMBUZZ is to be believed, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, who are one of televisions most loved couples are planning to tie the knot soon. The couple didn’t respond to the portal when asked about the wedding. Well, it would be a moment of celebration and joy for their fans if they get married!

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Asha Negi was asked about marriage. The actress said, “I am in a very happy place. We are not in a hurry to get married. We are very happy in each other’s company. Everybody will get to know when it has to happen. We won’t do it in hiding. Jab pyaar itne khule aam kia hai toh shadi kyu chupke karenge. Lot of people say that you guys are so open about it and I am like, yes, what is there to hide? We are in love, we are not doing anything wrong.”

About his relationship with Asha, Rithvik had said, “I feel I am very lucky because very few people get what I have received in life. Asha has not only reciprocated the love we get from my family, her family and me but we have grown together by leaps and bounds, we have fallen over and over again, made mistakes, learned from it, we have picked each other, and have said, ‘let’s bloody keep going’.”

