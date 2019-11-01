Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Dey Feels He & Shefali Bagga Are Made For Each Other!

The Salman Khan hosted reality show, Bigg Boss has been one of the most loved and watched reality shows of Indian television. It was only recently that contestant Siddharth Dey was evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house after a surprise mid-week nomination. Siddharth, who was often pulled up for his derogatory comments against the female inmates of the BB house has in his recent interview spoken about co-contestant Shefali Bagga.

In the interview, Siddharth has revealed that he feels he has found his soulmate in television anchor and former co-contestant Shefali Bagga. Speaking about the same in his interview to Indian Express, Siddharth Dey said, “It was a very organic connection that we formed on the stage, even before entering the house. We realized we were kind of made for each other in that mad show. Although we are very different individuals we really bonded well and built a bridge to know each other. She once told me that her eyes keep searching for me in the house and I saw that in her behavior. It was the most beautiful relationship in the house. Even though there was so much liking, we never indulged in anything stupid. We did not giggle around, got in the pool or under the blanket. We knew our families were watching and I am proud I could find such a strong connection.”

While Siddharth was being quizzed about his remarks to Krushna Abhishek’s sister Aarti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill, Dey clarified his stand saying, “I did not abuse a single time. It’s just that I used a few words in jest that went against me. It’s wrong to judge me only because of a couple of incidents. Arti is Krushna Abhishek, a very good friend’s sister, so she was like family to me. In that task, they used bleach and chilli powder on me for hours that gave me a deep injury. So I thought I will use fun tactics to keep her away. I know I went a little overboard but these things happen in comedy. As for Shehnaaz, she was trying to pester me and came so close to me at the moment, I said all those words, which I know I shouldn’t have. I did apologize to both of them.”

