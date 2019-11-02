Ranveer Singh Reveals How Deepika Padukone Ruined His Perfectly Beautiful Morning

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone undoubtedly make for a hot and lovely couple. DeepVeer can never get enough of each other and it’s known to all. Whether it’s interviews, events or award shows, the duo never stops gushing over each other.

Along with lots of love and affection, what holds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s married life strong is how they behave like friends. Ranveer’s recent revelation proves how the couple makes sure to keep their relationship interesting.

Yesterday, Singh went on an Instagram live on his page and interacted with his fans. He was on his way for Takht’s prep in the car. The Lootera star said that his day was going pretty well until his beautiful wifey defeated him in the game of badminton. This revelation has made us smile as well as LOL for how cute and funny it is.

Watch the video below:

he said he started his day getting beaten by his wife in badminton 🏸 pic.twitter.com/5P90izvQ9v — 🌺 (@rsdpyaar) November 1, 2019

Recently, the Piku actress was asked at an event if she plays badminton with her husband. Deepika said yes and when asked who wins the game, she said it’s of course her. She joked that she won’t reveal the score as it will upset Ranveer.

Soon, DeepVeer fans will get to see their favourite jodi on the big screen. The couple will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83. Ranveer is portraying former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev whereas Deepika is essaying his wife Romi Dev. ’83 will hit the screens next year.

