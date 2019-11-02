Bigg Boss 13: Wild Card Entrant Shefali Jariwala Opens Up About Sidharth Shukla & Dating Rumours!

Bigg Boss 13 have wild card entrants named Shefali Jariwala, Tehseen Poonawalla and Khesari Lal Yadav. Shefali Jariwala, who rose to popularity for the Kaanta Laga remake revealed that she had dating contestant Sidharth Shukla in the past.

Currently, the BB 13 house is divided into 2 teams – Team Shukla and Team Rashami. However, the link-ups of Sidharth-Rashami are also making the headlines despite the duo sharing a bitter equation in the house. Now after Shefali Jariwala’s entry in the house, it was assumed that Sid and Shefali’s rumours might also make the news.

However, the Kaanta Laga girl shared that nothing like that will happen as she had dated Sidharth for some time in the past. Shefali also mentioned that Rashami could be lying about Sid’s behaviour if he is the same person she had dated.

Shefali Jariwala told DNA, “We shared a special friendship but that was long back. We are now at a stage where we are cordial. In fact, I am excited to go in the house and meet everyone, including him. We would see each other after many years, actually.”

Shefali dated Sidharth Shukla a long time ago before she got married to Harmeet Gulzar of Meet Brothers’ duo.

Coming to Bigg Boss 13‘s wild card entry, it seems like these new contestants will add a lot to the drama and chaos that’s already in the house. It would be interesting to see how the friendships and equations change after the addition of new housemates.

