EXCLUSIVE! Arhaan Khan On Inspiration: “Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar In Bollywood & Daniel Day-Lewis, Johnny Depp In Hollywood”

Mumbai is rightly called the city of dreams. On the one hand, we have actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and on the other, we have these Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra who doesn’t need Khans to make their movies work. There are equal opportunities and choices for anyone willing to make their debut in Bollywood. One such name is Arhaan Khan.

Arhaan is a budding actor in the making. Here’s a snippet of his conversation with Koimoi:

Tell us something about yourself?

Coming to Mumbai was such an impromptu decision and so becoming an actor. I never really planned on becoming an actor, honestly. I have always been a movie junkie and that’s what got me the interest. In 2012, when there was no TikTok but Dubsmash, I remember making a video on the same and showed it to my family, I never knew that they would like and encourage me to pursue a full-time career in acting. To my surprise, their reaction was quite positive and that’s when I decided on becoming an actor.

From then onwards, I used to write dialogues from Bollywood movies and started practising them. After practising for some time, I told my dad that I want to go to Mumbai and he reacted very naive to my decision and asked, “What would you do there? There’s a lot of competition there and it’s very difficult” but I assured him that I would do it and please just let me go there.

He agreed to it and I came to Mumbai last year after completing my intermediate studies. When I had come to Mumbai I had no idea what I want to do here. Everything was new to me and had no one to guide me here. But eventually, I joined Anupam Kher’s acting academy and learned a lot there. I got to know the competition, made contacts and have gained confidence too. After learning from the academy for three months, I took help from one of the teachers there, Mukti Das for personal training. We discussed my weak points and I told him that I want to overcome my weaknesses. Das Sir helped me a lot personally and professionally. After that my father’s friend who happens to be a director suggested me to get a mentor who can train me better in acting going forward. Then I got into touch with Irfan Hussain who became my mentor and trained me for two months. Later, I joined dance classes too as you need to be equally good at that too. While learning dancing, I was introduced to gymnastics. I love action movies and have always been Tiger Shroff’s that made me want to learn gymnastics even more. I started taking gymnastics training from Tiger’s trainer, Kuldeep and it’s been eight-nine months that I’ve been learning the same. I met Tiger there only and he often gives me advise on how to improve it and make it look smooth on-screen. I met Varun Dhawan too and he’s very motivating, I must say!

When are you planning for your Bollywood debut? Have you signed any movies yet?

Not yet. I’m still preparing myself for it. I want to excel in dance, action and everything else before start auditioning for the roles in Bollywood.

In a recent interview you told about how you’re a fan of Tiger Shroff, what are your thoughts about War? Do you think he’s the changing face of action in Bollywood?

War was amazing. I have been a fan of Hrithik Roshan all my life and his movies like Kaabil, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish 2 were amazing. When I got to know about the film War, I was more than excited to see these action kings on-screen together. I noticed that Tiger has also improved from his earlier films and he really inspired me with this one! The action sequences between the two actors were phenomenal! Tiger is actually changing the trend of action in Bollywood.

Let’s address the elephant in the room The ‘N’ word, people are afraid of even speaking about it these days. What are your thoughts on Nepotism in Bollywood?

I don’t feel that it exists. Even if it does, it’ll not take you anywhere but your hard work will!

Which Bollywood/Hollywood actor inspired you to get in this field?

I like Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar in Bollywood and Daniel Day-Lewis and Johnny Depp in Hollywood.

