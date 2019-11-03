Shah Rukh Khan Recieves A GRAND Burj Khalifa Style Wish From Dubai!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is receiving all the love from the world on his birthday. Now, in a never seen before scenario, Burj Khalifa lit up with the words ‘Happy Birthday SRK’ as an ode to the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan is the most loved celebrity and his fandom is not limited to India but spans across the globe.

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders also wished their co-owner Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday. The team also mentioned November 2 as a special day in the Knight Riders family.

The team’s official Facebook and Twitter pages posted: “November 2 is always a special day in the Knight Riders family #HappyBirthdaySRK #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan”.

In a separate tweet, they shared a pencil sketch of the superstar made by his fans in Kolkata. The caption reads: “RETWEET if you share the same emotion #HappyBirthdaySRK #KorboLorboJeetbo”.

Fans flooded the comments section showering their wishes and love for the superstar. One fan wrote: “Happiest Birthday To The King Of Romance The Superstar Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk, Sir Many many happy returns of the day, Plzz Announce Your Next film soon eagerly waiting for your next film sir, Love Uu Srk”.

Another fan suggested that it’s high time the superstar should make a film on cricket.

Meanwhile, the hashtag #HappyBirthdaySRK has started tending on Twitter since Friday midnight.

Recently, his interview with David Letterman started streaming on Netflix and immediately became a viral sensation across the globe and even became one of the highest rated episodes.

