Kartik Aaryan set to strike again with Pati Patni aur Woh

The D-day is just round the corner. In a few hours from now, the promo of Pati Patni aur Woh would be unveiled. The film is special due to a number of reasons. First and foremost, it is the remake of a cult light-hearted namesake flick which was immortalized due to an unforgettable act by late Sanjeev Kumar. The actor was in great form in the 1978 film and now that the remake is arriving after a little over four decades, one waits to see how Bollywood’s new blue-eyed boy Kartik Aaryan has filled in those big shoes.

In a way, the actor is just the perfect choice for the part. As a simpleton Chintu Tyagi who is set to two time his wife [Bhumi Pednekar] with his colleague [Ananya Panday] in this remake, one waits to catch Kartik Aaryan in action on the big screen. Successfully demonstrating his range as an actor beyond the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety since the release of Luka Chuppi, the youngster has shown that as a star-actor combination, he has it in him to hold the attention of the audiences right through a film.

After back to back big successes like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, now all eyes are on Kartik’s next release, Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The film releases exactly a month from now on 6th December and the makers have planned a packed four week campaign starting now to ensure that the comedy is much talked about in all quarters. As for Kartik Aaryan, he is all set to bring on the right mix of innocence and street smartness on screen, something that is designed as the core trait for Chintu Tyagi.

With the promo launch set to take place in a little while from now, it would be known to one and all how exactly has the youth heartthrob managed to nail it down this time around.

