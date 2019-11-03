Not Just Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Too Was Her Manager’s Hero During Fire At Diwali Bash

While we saw Nia Sharma’s lehenga getting burnt by a diya during Diwali celebrations, similar incident took place with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager Archana Sadanand. Reports around Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan coming to her rescue and getting burns were viral all across the internet recently, but looks like it wasn’t SRK only to be credited.

If a recent report is to be believed, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who ran and saved her managed from the mishap. Soon after, when Shah Rukh noticed, he jumped into the situation to help the ladies! “While SRK did indeed jump into the fray to help Archana Sadanand by taking off his sherwani and got involved in the process too – I felt if it wasn’t for Aishwarya’s presence of mind the situation could have been much much worse for her— the fire was flaring up real quick and if she didn’t rip off Archana’s clothes like she did, to limit the damage – things could have turned out very different and graver than it is,” reveals a source close to Times Of India.

It is also being said that both Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya suffered blisters and burns on their hands, contrary to reports only reporting SRK.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 54th birthday yesterday and it was a huge bash that media was invited to.

The actor spilled the beans about his next, about his most talked about break and much more.

Amongst various wishes from industry members like Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal – there was also a grand celebration with SRK’s name highlighted at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!