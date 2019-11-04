Deepika Padukone Posts Childhood Pictures & Internet Behaves Like Typical Indian Aunty Asking For A Kid

Actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday posted a few childhood pictures on Instagram, leaving fans to wonder if the “Padmaavat” actress was hinting at her own pregnancy.

In the images, a young Deepika is seen sleeping in different poses. “Post Diwali celebrations..,” the actress captioned the photographs.





The fans appreciated Deepika’s cuteness, but seemed more interested in knowing if she was giving them the good news.

One social media user wrote: “Inshallah soon you will be a mother.”

Another netizen commented: “Are you pregnant?”

“Is good news coming soon,” asked a fan.

Deepika married actor Ranveer Singh in November,2018.

