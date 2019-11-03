Housefull 4 Box Office (Worldwide): Not 1 Or 2 But Surpasses 6 Biggies In A Single Day!

Housefull 4 Box Office (Worldwide): We are literally running out of the words, such sort of run Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 is putting at the global box office. It is dominating the domestic market like a boss and is fetching good support from international circuits too.

In its 9 days theatrical run, H4 has earned 159.46 crores which equals to the gross total of 188.16 crores. Another 30 crores come from overseas market, taking the total to 218.04 crores*. In a meanwhile, it toppled 6 more movies in the list of Koimoi’s Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners.

It surpassed Badrinath Ki Dulhania (206.95 crores), Chhichhore (208.42 crores), Kaabil (209.50 crores), Hichki (210.81 crores), Judwaa 2 (216.61 crores) and M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story (217.00 crores).

Check out the complete list below:

With a given pace, H4 has a long way to go in the list!

Directed by Farhad Samji, H4 released on 25th October 2019 along with Bhumi Pednekar-Taapsee Pannu’s Saand Ki Aankh and Rajkummar Rao’s Made In China. The film based on reincarnation spans 600 years from 1419 to 2019.

Recently, while talking to IANS, Pooja shared her thoughts on H4’s big success. She said, “Feels amazing when the film makes the money as it means that the audience has loved it and are coming to watch it. We made a mad and fun film and my heartfelt gratitude to the audience for appreciating it”.

