Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Bagga On Spat With Shehnaz Gill: “Nobody Got To Know What She Said”

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss is one of Indian Television’s most loved reality show. Yesterday, the show saw a triple eviction with Shefali Bagga, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee getting out of the house. While the eviction came in as a shocker to audiences, the contestants too were shocked. Shefali in her recent interview has been very vocal about her eviction at this stage of the show.

In her recent interview, Shefali has been quoted saying, “I was not expecting to exit the show at this point. I really think I was playing a good game, and I deserved to stay in the show for some more time. But these things do happen, and I will move ahead in a positive way.”

Speaking to Indian Express in the same interview, Shefali said she was turned to be the villain in her last fight with Shehnaaz Gill. Shefali said, “I really felt that I was being projected as the villain in the fight. What I did and said was not with the intention to hurt anyone. It was a reaction to something that was said to me. I never thought that it could have such a bad impact. But the moment I realized it, I apologized for my action.”

When asked if she felt she was being wrongly targeted and made the villian, “I wouldn’t say that but yes, I felt Shehnaaz was equally at fault. Just because she abused and that got beeped out, nobody got to know what she said. But she used a very derogatory word for my character and what I said was a reaction to that. I believe that two wrong can never make a right. So while I was pulled up, she too should have been corrected.”

The news anchor concluded saying, “It was a very amazing experience. I will miss everything about the show. Bigg Boss’ voice and the cameras following us everywhere. While sometimes it would get irritating, I love being on camera, so it was fun. And anyway, who doesn’t like all the attention. I will continue to watch the show as I am now quite attached to the season.”

