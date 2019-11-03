Radhe VS Laxmmi Bomb: Salman Khan Or Akshay Kumar – Your Pick For Eid 2020?

Along with Salman Khan, next year will witness Akshay Kumar’s Eidi for his fans in the form of Laxmmi Bomb. While one was expecting averting of the clash between the latter and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, looks like a box office war is indeed on the cards.

We witnessed a similar situation when Inshallah was announced for Eid 2020 release thus clashing with Akki’s already announced Sooryavanshi. But then director Rohit Shetty turned the big brother and preponed his movie in order to leave space for Salman Khan’s romantic saga. Later, Inshallah took a back burner and Akki’s Laxmmi Bomb booked Eid season for itself. But, living up to his promise to fans, Salman proclaimed of coming on Eid with another release Radhe but Akshay Kumar wouldn’t be changing the release date again in case of his horror-comedy, and the makers’ latest tweet regarding it has confirmed the same.

The makers of Laxmmi Bomb, Fox Star Studios to his Twitter yesterday and shared, “EID 2020 ko, saare desh mein machega shor, jab fatega #LaxmmiBomb aapke nazdeeki cinema gharon mein”.

While Laxmmi Bomb, on one hand, is going to witness a never seen before avatar of Akshay, in the form of a transgender, the movie is a horror-comedy and is sure to leave the audiences in splits. Apart from the announcement look with Akki’s eyes filled with kohl, another look in saree was unveiled during Navratri and received a lot of appreciation from netizens.

Laxmmi Bomb stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady who too is in a lot of demand currently, especially after Kabir Singh.

Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai, on the other hand, was the much-anticipated announcement by Salman Khan post-Inshallah with Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali got shelved. The announcement was in collab with Salman’s upcoming Dabangg 3 promo and took the internet by storm. A Salman Khan treat on Eid, a cine goer truly knows the value of it, and the same was visible during the announcement.

Salman will don the cop avatar yet again, and the movie will feature Disha Patani as his leading lady. One has already witnessed their quirky chemistry in Bharat, but this further entices us as there will be a full-fledged romance between the two (if the storyline demands of course)!

While we can’t wait for either, who will be your first preference for Eid 2020? Vote below and share your views in the comment section.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!