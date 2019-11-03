Sidharth Malhotra On Marjaavaan: “We Are Trying To Bring Back The Era Of Heroism & Machoism”

Sidharth Malhotra has made a career out of playing the typical Bollywood commercial masala hero, but now Siddharth wants to experiment with the unconventional route. While it is certainly unusual for a new age actor to go the other way round, the Jabariya Jodi actor opens up on his decisions.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Sidharth has said, “This is very unconventional in today’s day and age. Very few people are doing it and we are standing out because of that. It is first for me. Milap (Zaveri) had made a film in this space, but this one is a notch higher.”

While many feel films like Marjaavaan are a no brainer, Sidharth explains a lot goes in the making of such films. He revealed, “We are trying to bring back that era (of heroism and machoism) with an intense love story. I have never taken a safer route. As an actor, my aim is to break the mold and bring something exciting to the table. I do believe that I was accepted in Ek Villain and Kapoor and Sons; they both were so different from each other and they added some versatility to my performance.”

Featuring Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles, Marjaavaan will also see Riteish Deshmukh play the role of dwarf villain. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the films is slated to release on the November 15, 2019.

