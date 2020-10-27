Shraddha Kapoor Replies To Paparazzi So Gracefully As They Call Her 'Aarohi', WATCH Video!

Shraddha Kapoor is always a pleasure to spot for paparazzi. The gorgeous actress always carries a big smile on her face and gives fantastic shots to shutterbugs.

Recently, as the Aashiqui 2 actress headed out in the city all masked up, she still managed to impress paps and also her fans. Even after 8 years of the film’s release people still know her as Aarohi and that’s what all the paps called her.

In a video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, the paparazzi is asking Shraddha about her well being in Marathi. They also go on and call her Aarohi. Shraddha Kapoor replies to them with all her sweetness, interacts with them and says ‘bye guys’ as she leaves. Watch the video below:

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3. While the former did a business of 75 crores at the box office, the latter almost touched 100 crores. The 3rd part of Baaghi franchise with Tiger Shroff as the lead hero did the business of 97.32 crores.

The actress will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s Next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She was also in talks for Amala Paul’s Aadai Remake but reportedly opted out due to a n*de scene. It was learnt that the makers of Aadai’s Hindi remake are keen to have Shraddha Kapoor. The role required a bold actress who is up for doing difficult and controversial scenes.

While Shraddha was quite keen on doing the film, the things seem to have not worked out. After Shraddha, the makers have approached Pyaar Ka Punchnama & Dream Girl actress Nushrat Bharucha for the same. According to a Pinkvilla report, “They wanted someone who is bold and will be up to take the risk. It’s an A rated film with several bold scenes, including a completely n*de scene. They had approached Shraddha Kapoor first but it didn’t work out. Now, they have offered the film to Nushrat Bharucha who has liked the script. But what needs to be seen is how the team plans to shoot and execute it since it’s a very tricky space to be in. They wanted a performer who can play the vivacious and the vulnerable with equal aplomb and Nushrat fit their bill. But she is yet to sign on the dotted line because the modalities are currently being discussed.”

