Harshvardhan Rane BLAMES His ‘DNA & Wiring’ For His Split With Ex-Girlfriend Kim Sharma, Read On

Harshvardhan Rane is finally breaking the silence over his breakup with actress Kim Sharma. The two have dated for a brief period of time and parted ways last year. Their publicist issued a public statement revealing about their split.

“Yes, Kim and Harshvardhan are not together anymore,” the publicist revealed.

Now, for the first time ever, Harshvardhan Rane is addressing the breakup with Kim Sharma and in a conversation with Times Now, the Taish actor said, “What went wrong is my DNA. It is clear that I was single for the last 12 years. There has to be a reason for sure because nothing happens without any reason. I started dating her and she is the most fun person on this planet earth.”

Post their breakup, Harshvardhan deleted all their pictures and shared a cryptic message on social media that read, ‘K, Thank you gentle soul! It was amazing, and much more. God bless you, and God bless me too. Bye. H’.

The Taish actor added, “I really went through one of my best times. I think it is my DNA, it is my wiring, that I would like to blame. There’s a dialogue in Rang De Basanti – azadi meri dulhan hai, vaise hi main bolunga ki cinema meri dulhan hai. Bas Bejoy (Nambiar) sir banate rahe films, aur yehi hai mera relationship.”

Meanwhile, Harshvardhan Rane was tested positive for coronavirus a while ago. Ahead of the release of Taish, actor Harshvardhan Rane recalled dubbing for the teaser of the film while undergoing Covid treatment at a hospital in the city.

“I was in ICU. It was not at all easy to dub there but I managed to do it using almost 12 blankets. When I asked for so many blankets my doctors got scared. They thought that I am feeling cold! I did not tell them that I needed the blankets for dubbing. I locked the room and told them that I’m changing,” Harshvardhan told IANS.

