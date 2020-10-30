Sona Mohapatra On Nikita Tomar’s Murder: “Are We Supposed To Navigate Harassment Till Raped Or Killed?”

Singer Sona Mohapatra on Thursday reacted to the shocking incident of college student Nikita Tomar being shot dead in Haryana.

On the news piece that the murder accused Tausif had been harassing Nikita for months, Sona tweeted from her verified account: “To everyone who keeps asking women to ‘follow due process’, ‘lodge a police complaint’, shames them, please note #NikitaTomar did all that, did it help? Harassment of all kind is something we are supposed to somehow ‘navigate’ in the society we live in? Till we are raped/killed.”

Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Swara Bhasker, Urmila Matondkar, Meera Chopra, Payal Ghosh and a few others have also expressed shock and grief over the incident. Sona Mohapatra is quite active on social media and often fearlessly take stands on social issues.

Actor Ranvir Shorey and lyricist Manoj Muntashir tweeted demanding severe punishment for the culprit.

A while ago, Sona expressed his views on the Hathras rape case and tweeted, “Hoping all of India is listening, watching and noting. @Uppolice #HathrasCase . #JusticeForHathrasVictim. I was not there, don’t know all the details, don’t care to make this a political hulaboo, my heart & soul hears & cries for #ManishaValmiki & her family. Police reforms from the ground up please dear #India. We’ve been carrying forward the British legacy for too long. #Hathras.”

