Yes, Blake Lively also alleged him of professional misconduct during the filming of ‘It Ends With Us.’ The lawsuit, filed earlier this week, claims Justin Baldoni not only acted improperly on set but also sought to damage her reputation during the film’s promotion. These revelations have cast a dark shadow over the movie’s production, and it’s already fraught release.

Blake Lively Accuses Justin Baldoni of Sucking on her Lips During Filming

According to court documents obtained by The Mirror, Lively accuses Baldoni of crossing professional boundaries and improvising intimate scenes without prior consent or the involvement of an intimacy coordinator. In one scene, Baldoni allegedly bit and sucked on Lively’s lower lip while improvising multiple kisses, insisting on reshooting far beyond what the script or context required. Another allegation describes Baldoni breaking character during a slow dance scene, whispering an unscripted and suggestive comment while dragging his lips from her ear to her neck.

When confronted, Baldoni reportedly dismissed Lively’s concerns, telling her he was not attracted to her—a remark she claimed trivialized the situation. Further tensions arose when Baldoni allegedly inserted explicit content into the script without her approval, including a scene depicting her character’s on-camera orgasm. Though he eventually agreed to remove these additions, Lively described his actions as undermining her comfort and autonomy on set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Justin Baldoni Allegedly Pressured Blake Lively to Simulate Nudity

One of the most contentious moments detailed in the lawsuit involved a birth scene. On the day of filming, Baldoni allegedly pressured Lively to simulate nudity, arguing that women typically give birth unclothed. Despite Lively’s objections—bolstered by her own experience as a mother of four—she claims she felt coerced into a compromise, filming partially nude from the waist down. She also alleged that protocols for nude scenes, such as closed sets and coordination with an intimacy professional, were blatantly ignored. To compound her discomfort, Baldoni reportedly cast a close friend as the OBGYN in the scene, which Lively described as invasive and humiliating.

As tensions escalated, an all-hands crisis meeting was reportedly held during filming to address Baldoni’s behavior. Lively presented a list of demands, including barring additional explicit scenes or unscripted moments outside of the approved script. Despite these efforts, the lawsuit claims Baldoni’s actions continued to foster a hostile work environment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings)

Baldoni and his legal team have categorically denied all allegations. His attorney, Bryan Freedman, dismissed the claims as “shameful” and accused Lively of leveraging the lawsuit to rehabilitate her public image. Freedman alleged that Lively had a history of making unreasonable demands during production, including threats to skip filming or promotional events if her conditions weren’t met. He also accused Lively of planting negative stories about Baldoni in the media through her PR team, further straining the production.

Baldoni’s talent agency, WME, reportedly dropped him in the wake of the allegations. Meanwhile, Wayfarer Studios, the production company behind the film, hired a crisis management team during filming, anticipating potential conflicts. Freedman defended the studio, asserting they took no retaliatory actions and limited their responses to addressing media inquiries.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Justin Baldoni Net Worth: How Much Wealth Does The It Ends With Us Star Have?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News