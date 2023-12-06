Television’s one of the most popular and longest-running sitcoms, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, never fails to make headlines and grab attention for different reasons. The show has been the talking point not for days or months but for years. It all started when Disha Vakani, who portrayed the most-loved character of Dayaben, went on maternity leave and never returned. Later, it came in the limelight when its actors like Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, and Monika Bhadoriya, among others, quit the show on a sour note.

For the unversed, the former actors have accused the makers of one or the other shocking things. While Neha Mehta slammed them for not clearing their dues, Jennifer accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of se*ual harassment. Later, the producer got into a legal tiff with Lodha, aka Taarak Mehta. However, it is in the news now for different reasons.

While the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have failed to bring back Dayaben on the show, they have finally succeeded in bringing back another character. Reportedly, after the controversial exit of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, they have brought Monaz Mevawalla onboard to step into the shoes of Mrs Roshan Sodhi. Yes, you heard that right! According to the latest media reports, the makers have officially announced the arrival of Monaz as Mrs Sodhi on the show.

Confirming the latest update, producer Asit Kumarr Modi told ETimes, “We are delighted to have Monaz Mevawalla. Her talent and passion for acting will undoubtedly add a new dimension to the character and the show. We welcome her wholeheartedly to the TMKOC family. Her portrayal is anticipated to bring a new dimension to the already beloved series, captivating audiences with her performance.”

Monaz also confirmed her presence on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and expressed that she’s thrilled and proud to be part of the TMKOC family. She further expressed gratitude to the producer for this opportunity and said that she’ll put all her energy and heart into the character of Mrs. Sodhi. “Having previously worked with Mr.Modi, I love his passion and dedication for every TMKOC member for the past 15 years. I’m sure that all the TMKOC fans will shower me their love and support,” she concluded.

Coming back, how excited are you to see Monaz Mevawalla stepping into the shoes of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shailesh Lodha Slams Producer Asit Kumarr Modi For His Not-So-Civil Language Used Against Him & Says “Matter Was Never About Money Or Payment…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News