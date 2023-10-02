TV actor and poet Shailesh Lodha has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for the past some time. Earlier, he made headlines for his abrupt exit from TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and before that was in the news for slamming The Kapil Sharma Show for its ‘vulgar’ comedy. For the unversed, in early 2022, the actor appeared on a comedy show and later called it out for the ‘kind of comedy’ it does.

Now in a recent interview, the actor has clarified his stance for calling the comedy show ‘vulgar’ and said that he still stands by his word, but he doesn’t agree with this kind of comedy. He went on to clear his relationship with the host and said they were good friends.

Speaking to The Lallantop, Shailesh Lodha said, “Kapil and I’ve worked together, and in 2012, we have done shows in Singapore together. Comedy Nights with Shailesh and Kapil during that time. What I was trying to say at that time was that things like Bua, Daadi flirting with guests is not right according to our culture and I still stand by it. But that doesn’t mean I will never go on his show and not tell the world what I’m doing?”

Shailesh Lodha further added, “I went to his show and showed the strength of Hindi poetry. When I recited my poetry ‘Maa’ every person there on the show stood with tears in their eyes. I went there and went with the strength of poetry. Kapil as an artist no doubt he’s great and is a friend.” He concluded saying, “I disagree with that kind of comedy, main sahej nahi hoon.”

In the same interview, Shailesh Lodha went on shower praises on TV show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai as it was written so well but was not a hit show.

What are your thoughts on Shailesh Lodha expressing this disappointment with the comedy in The Kapil Sharma Show? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill’s Net Worth Revealed: From Having 3 Crore An Annual Income To Owning Mercedes Benz S-Class Worth Rs 2 Crores, The ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ Is Following ‘Tiger 3’ Star’s Path To Success!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News