Shehnaaz Gill is no less than an internet sensation. Ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13, she has been riding the success ladder multiple steps at a time, and all we can do is sit back and watch her going from strength to strength. The desi girl, who once used to introduce herself as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’, has undoubtedly made a mark for herself as India ki Shehnaaz.

Her charming personality and amazing chemistry with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla gained massive attraction during the reality show. But soon after the demise of the ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ actor, Shehnaaz aka Sana had got into a shell. However, she took her own sweet time and emerged as a winner in life and how!

Shehnaaz Gill has emerged as the most successful contestant of Bigg Boss so far and has proved her mettle as an actor while also bringing her top game to the table on the fashion front. The ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ actress, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Thank You For Coming, enjoys a massive fan following on social media, with over 16 million followers on Instagram and enjoys a lavish lifestyle already. Do you know her net worth?

In 2023, Shehnaaz Gill has an estimated net worth of about $4 million i.e. around Rs. 33 crores, according to Fabceleby. The ‘Veham’ Actress has a monthly income of over Rs. 25 lakhs with an annual income of Rs. 3 crores. As per reports, Shehnaaz Gill’s net worth has seen a rapid increase every year, thanks to her talent and popularity among fans. In 2020, the actress’ net worth was $1 million, while in 2021 it jumped to $2 million and then in 2022, it reached upto $3.5 million.

Shehnaaz apparently charges a massive amount for films and if reports are to be believed, when Salman Khan approached her for a role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the ‘Tiger 3’ actor told the actress to pick any amount as her fee. Apart from acting, Sana also earns a massive amount from her social media posts as she charges Rs. 10 lakhs one post.

Recently, Sana also launched her own chat show ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’ on YouTube which is also one of the sources of Shehnaaz Gill’s earnings. She also earns from public events, reality shows, Punjabi films, and music videos.

Shehnaaz Gill has her own house in Chandigarh and also owns a luxurious apartment in Mumbai. Shehnaaz’s apartment is reportedly decorated in a white colour theme. In addition, Shehnaaz Gill also has a wide range of four-wheelers, which includes five luxury cars; Range Rover Evoque (Rs. 65 lakhs), Audi A4 (Rs. 51 lakhs), Jaguar XJ (Rs. 1.2 crores), Mercedes Benz S-class (Rs. 2 crores) and Audi Q3 (Rs. 50 lakhs).

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Balika Vadhu Fame Geetanjali Mishra On World Heart Day Opens Up On Her Fitness Routine, “Maintaining A Healthy, Well-Functioning Heart…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News