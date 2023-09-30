Actress Geetanjali Mishra, who plays ‘Rajesh’ in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, opened up on her fitness routine, encouraging everyone to prioritise healthy eating habits to support overall well-being, and ensure proper hydration for a healthy lifestyle.

On the occasion of ‘World Heart Day’ on Friday, Geetanjali shared: “I prioritise staying hydrated by consuming ample water throughout the day and carrying a bottle filled with fresh fruit or vegetable juice. Additionally, I incorporate regular meditation breaks between tasks to maintain a sense of relaxation.”

“Maintaining a healthy, well-functioning heart is consuming nutritious meals at the right time. Despite occasional cravings, I consciously try to avoid junk food, opting instead for a daily diet rich in leafy greens, fresh vegetables, fruits, and milk,” she said.

Geetanjali added: “Consequently, I encourage everyone to prioritise healthy eating habits to support overall well-being and ensure proper hydration for a healthy lifestyle.”

In the current track of ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan‘, Mutthu, the look-alike of Happu (Yogesh Tripathi), kidnaps Happu to seek revenge on Commissioner (Kishore Bhanushali) due to a past rivalry. Muthu disguises himself as Happu and infiltrates his home. He repeatedly tries to assassinate the Commissioner but fails each time.

Meanwhile, Rajesh (Geetanjali) attempts to seduce the imposter Happu, but he consistently excuses to avoid her advances. His peculiar behaviour raises suspicions among his family members. The real Happu manages to escape from his captor’s clutches.

The shocking encounter occurs when both Happu and Mutthu are seen together by their family, leaving them all stunned.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs on &TV.

Must Read: Heeriye Sung By Arijit Singh & Jasleen Royal Becomes The Biggest Indian Track Worldwide With 100 Million Streams On Spotify, 135 Million YouTube Views & Much More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News