Hrithik Roshan recently inspired a whole lot of generation by carrying his ‘dabba’ with himself while travelling, a habit all of us have long forgotten. Now, getting motivated by the superstar’s discipline, even actor Maniesh Paul, who is off to London for a shoot schedule, and decided to carry his own food for the flight.

Maniesh took to Instagram and shared a series of photos with his food boxes. He can be seen wearing a grey hoodie, and is smiling for the selfie with lunch boxes in his hands, in the picture.

He added how this move of his to take healthy meals along was inspired by Hrithik, who had also recently revealed that he carries healthy packed food for his busy shoots and flights.

In his caption, Maniesh wrote, “Off to a long shoot schedule to London. Long flights become a problem as far as food is concerned. I would eat whatever was available, actually it was an excuse!”

“Saw @hrithikroshan post how he carries his meals and got inspired. I did the same and trust me, it feels so good! Didn’t cheat on the meals… feeling happy and now I will get to the gym soon without any guilt feeling! To stay healthy and fit, I choose this! What do you choose?”, he added.

Check out his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)

Esha Gupta commented: “Teach me also”, to which Maniesh replied: “hahaha keep quiet!! you are super FIT”. Karan Grover wrote: “Kahan see aa rahe hai dabbe.. dm details.”

Karishma Tanna said: “Bas kar show off!!”

Four days back, Hrithik posted a selfie with his lunch boxes and wrote: “Eating cold pre packed home cooked healthy meals while traveling for a shoot schedule is a sacrifice I choose to make. I’m hungry. But sometimes you gotta ‘stay hungry’.”

“Packed 6 boxes in my carry on luggage. Each meal was around 130gm protein (cooked weight) + veggies. One meal every 3 hours.What sacrifices did you guys make today towards your goals ?#stayhealthy” added Hrtithik.

Meanwhile, on the work front Maniesh was last seen in the movie ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo‘ and heist comedy series ‘Rafuchakkar’.

