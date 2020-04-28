Sona Mohapatra On Rejecting Shah Rukh Khan’s Zaalima Song: “Didn’t Think It Was Worthy…”

Sona Mohapatra is known for not mincing words and has been vocal about all the issues that bother her. In a recent turn of events, the singer has released a new rendition of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees’ song Zaalima and addressed gender politics. Sona also revealed that she was offered the original track but she didn’t feel it was worth.

As per Sona Mohapatra’s post, her in-house video addresses gender-politics in the music industry some time ago. The easy-breezy number addresses the fact in a cheerful way and even has humour to it.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror about the Zaalima episode she said, “My DIY video should be taken with a pinch of salt… Few know that I had been called to sing the last few lines of the original film version, but I couldn’t fathom why only the last few lines were reserved for the female voice. (I) didn’t think it was worthy to be part of such a lopsided presentation of ‘romance’.”

Talking about the song, Sona Mohapatra said, “Musicians have been hit the hardest in recent times. There are no residuals or royalties for creators here unlike the west & unless we step out to play concerts on stage we don’t make money. It’s only sweat labour in India. The lockdown & post Covid era will hit the musicians even harder with no stages to play in & the economy focusing on essentials. In these grim times, most artists in my community have been setting aside their own emotional state & performing online to spread joy & love & I am so proud of all of them!”

“In these times you realise that it’s mostly musicians who have the craft & talent to deliver without too many resources or people helping them. My DIY video should be taken with a pinch of salt although any good comedy does come from a truthful place; our film-music has completely sidelined the strong solo female voice in the last decade & it’s time for all of us to notice,” She added.

Meanwhile, catch the video right below:

