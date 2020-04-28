Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar & Kiara Advani Starrer Almost CONFIRMED To Release On Disney Plus Hotstar But Fans Aren’t Happy!

Bringing in the big news, Akshay Kumar’s horror drama Laxmmi Bomb has been in the headlines since yesterday as reports had that the film will be releasing on OTT. Now if the grapevine is to be believed the film will make its way on the digital platform Disney Plus Hotstar and an official announcement is due anytime soon. Below is all you need to know about the biggest news of the day.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has left the film fraternity worried about the losses they will have to incur. Thinking about the same, many filmmakers have been reconsidering the option of releasing their film on OTT platforms.

Now according to reports, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb is one of those films that might release digitally. It is being said that the makers have cracked a deal with Disney Plus Hotstar and the film will release on the newly collaborated platform. No official announcement is yet made but is highly awaited.

The news that the makers of the film are thinking of the OTT release broke yesterday itself. Reports claimed that director Raghava Lawrence and Akshay Kumar were discussing the same. The film that has completed shooting, still has a lot of work to be done including editing, mixing, background music and VFX. The makers are hoping that it will be ready by June.

Meanwhile, Twitter is flooded with fans who are sad that the makers have to take the digital release route. Many have expressed their sadness thought tweet and are hoping that the films releases in theatres and not OTT.

Below are a few tweets compiled:

If the news of #LaxmiBomb getting released on OTT platform is true then we Akkians will be highly disappointed @akshaykumar sir.

Bcoz it might just be a regular Friday release for others but for Akkians it's no less than a festival when we see u on big screen.

Hope it's a rumour. — Odisha Akkians (@OdishaAkkians) April 26, 2020

@akshaykumar Assalamualaikum Khiladi Akshay Kumar. Sir just heard that Laxmi bomb movie is getting released in OTT Digital platform. Please do not do this. We will wait. We want to watch this movie in theatres. Hope you will take care. — Imran Pasha (@AkkiimranPasha) April 25, 2020

#AkshayKumar plz don't broke your fans heart one more time 💔. don't release Laxmi bomb online.we have waited for more than one year for this movie.we can wait few more months.u have broke our hearts many times for your friendship & relationship. plz not this time. pic.twitter.com/ZvJCuSOcvJ — B-O-S-S⚡ (@DEMON_KHILADI) April 28, 2020

Sir @akshaykumar plz don't release #LaxmiBomb on OTT platform because we were waiting for your comeback in horror comedy from last13 years nd we wanna witness it on big screen not on our lappy or phone we want to whistle on ur entry plz don't do this WANT LAXMMI BOMB IN THEATRES pic.twitter.com/UslxyZyeX4 — Gourav Singh Chandel (@Gourav_Akkian) April 25, 2020

Hume laxmi bomb sirf theatre main chaiye "WANT LAXMMI BOMB IN THEATRES" — sampad mondal Akkiaan (@sampadmondal10) April 25, 2020

Hell Excited, Please Don't Release in Any Ott Platform 🙏🥺

WANT LAXMI BOMB IN THEATERS@akshaykumar sir ❤🙏 pic.twitter.com/R7Ll3lYaRK — Priyanshu tyagi (@Priyans70323296) April 26, 2020

Laxmmi Bomb which has been in the making for a long time now is said to be a remake of South film Kanchana. The film will have Akshay Kumar playing a transgender character and his first look had left us all intrigued and wanting for more.

