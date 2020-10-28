Tiger Shroff To Shoot Across 25 Countries For Baaghi 4 & Heropanti 2

Actor Tiger Shroff will soon start working on the action drama Baaghi 4, as well as the sequel to his debut film, Heropanti,

Advertisement

“Two franchises, one emotion! #Heropanti2 and #Baaghi4.#Heropanti2 filming soon #Baaghi4 details to follow soon. Yet another one with my Mentor #SajidNadiadwala Sir,” Tiger tweeted, referring to the fact that both films are produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Advertisement

Tiger will be shooting across 25 countries in all for the two films. The shooting of “Heropanti 2” is expected to start in December.

“Baaghi 4” will be directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Ahmed Khan, who earlier helmed “Baaghi ” and “Baaghi 3“.

Recently, he possted funny videos where he tries to impart dance lessons to a child, but soon gives up.

In the clips, Tiger tries to teach a kid the hook step of the song “Jai Jai Shivshankar” from his 2019 release, “War”. In the first video, Tiger holds the kid’s hands and tries to move them according to the beats.

“A little guest in class today wanted to learn the hookstep to his fave song,” Tiger wrote. In the next video, the kid still looks shy and refuses to move.

“Not doing a very good job at teaching tho,” wrote Tiger. Finally, the boy starts moving his hands up and down. “Getting there,” Tiger mentioned on the video.

Tiger Shroff is then seen following the same hand movement as the kid. “So he decided to teach,” the actor joked. The outcome left Tiger with hurt legs “from beating myself up, this kid is tough”.

Must Read: Malayalam Film Actress Abduction Case: Victim Seeks Trial In Different Court

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube