After the super success of War, Tiger Shroff is all geared up with some promising upcoming projects. And out of all such projects, Heropanti 2 is one that’s highly awaited by his fans. The film is expected to raise a bar higher for Bollywood action films.

Apparently, the film is in the pre-production stage with teams are working really hard on plot and action scenes. Now, the latest development which is coming about the project is a really exciting one as there’s an amazing addition to the team. The man behind the films like Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Gabbar Is Back, Kick and much more, has been roped in for the film.

Yes, we are talking about screenwriter and dialogue writer, Rajat Arora. With him coming on board, we expect Tiger Shroff delivering some hard-hitting punch lines in Heropanti 2. Sajid Nadiadwala has truly added a ‘massy element’ to his team. We are excited to see how cracking would be the dialogues of the film.

Speaking of the same, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sajid and Rajat Arora are forming a formidable partnership, as the two have spent ample of time together over the last few years trying to crack the script of Salman Khan starrer Kick 2. When Sajid decided to take the Heropanti franchise forward, he had a clear vision to give it a fresh approach, making it diametrically different from the Baaghi franchise, which also features Tiger Shroff.”

“Rajat’s films are loaded with heroism, but that’s backed by strong drama which gives the character ample of scope for dialogue baazi. He came on board to work on the script of Heropanti 2, thereby leading the trio of Sajid, Tiger and Ahmed Khan (Director) to work with a new set of a writer, with a fresher outlook. He is working on the script in priority now as the idea is to take the film on floors by December/January and Sajid is very happy with the way the things are taking the shape,” a source added further.

