Did You Know? Not Randeep Hooda But Nana Patekar Was The FIRST Choice For Agnel Wilson In Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai! (EXCLUSIVE)

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai has gained the cult-classic tag over the years. From Ajay Devgn as Sultan Mirza to Randeep Hooda as Agnel Wilson, one can never forget the on-point portrayals in the film. A while back, Koimoi reported to you the reason why Randeep rejected the film thrice. But did you know he was not the first choice? Scroll below for all the details.

Today marks the 10 year anniversary of the Milan Luthria directorial. Owing to the same, we got into an exclusive conversation with Randeep Hooda. The actor relished some sweet moments like laughing over a glass of Old Smuggler. Amidst it all, he also revealed how Nana Patekar was the first choice for the role of Agnel Wilson.

Randeep Hooda shared, “Before this movie, I was on a break. I had broken my leg playing polo and I was in dire straits for everything – from money to work. Milan (Luthria) is also a part of my riding club. There standing amongst the horses, he pitched me this role and told me Nana Patekar was supposed to do it but it’s not working out.”

About how he eventually signing the film, the Highway actor shared that it was Mila Luthria who convinced him again and again. But nonetheless, he has no regrets and is more than happy about how his role garnered a lot of praises too.

Randeep Hooda despite playing the cop in the gangster drama shined within his limited screen space. It is even referred to as his breakthrough performance. Talking about the same, the actor said, “I think Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai started that beautiful trend in my career. It got me publicity and all that stuff and I don’t ever want to break that.”

Would you have liked to witness Nana Patekar as Agnel Wilson in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai? We’re more than happy with Randeep Hooda!

