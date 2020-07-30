Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered: Subramanian Swamy Explains His Theory With 26 Points

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy strongly feels that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was “murdered”.

Swamy took to Twitter on Thursday and posted a document to support his claim.

“Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered,” Swamy tweeted along with a photograph of the document that has 26 points.

Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered Posted by Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

According to the document, the mark on Sushant Singh Rajput’s neck did not indicate suicide but instead hinted at homicide.

The document further claims that for suicide by hanging, one has to hang himself by removing the table under Sushant Singh Rajput’s feet. “This huge force is not possible in homicidal strangulation,” read the document.

The document further reads that marks on his body indicate “beating”.

This comes a day after Swamy spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that he will initiate a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14. Post mortem report stated the actor had committed suicide. The police are still investigating the case.

Sahil Vaid, who worked with Sushant in the recent OTT release, “Dil Bechara”, has many fond memories of the late actor.

“There’s one particular memory that will remain special for me. I used to get irritated by it, and now it has become one of my favourite moments. Sushant Singh Rajput would ruffle my hair all the time. I would set my hair applying all kinds of products and then go for the shoot. And right before the shot he would ruffle my hair! He kept doing it again and again, and it even got captured in a few shots. Just before sitting in his chair, he would come up and try to mess up my hair!” Sahil told IANS.

