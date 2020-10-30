Kangana Ranaut & Rangoli Chandel Controversy: Mumbai Court Orders Inquiry Against The Sisters For Alleged Hate Posts

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel are always in headlines due to their controversial statements on the issues that bother them. On Thursday, Mumbai court has ordered the police to conduct a probe on the sisters as they had earlier posted some derogatory and defamatory comments against a particular community on social media. Read the article to know more.

According to media reports, the court has stated that the ‘inquiry at the hands of police is necessary,’ therefore has asked the concerned police station to submit the inquiry report by 5th December. The order for the inquiry came as a result of a complaint filed by advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh.

According to India Today, advocate Deshmukh has stated in the complaint against Kangana Ranaut & her sister that both “Rangoli and Kangana are highly influential, powerful, famous persons with millions of followers and admirers worldwide, need not mention their subsisting top-notch political contacts”.

The complaint filed in the Andheri court added, “Both the accused are together known for raising unnecessary controversies every now and then – be it allegations against actor Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Pancholi or even against the big media groups including the respectful journalist and also many other hard-working people from the Bollywood industry.”

The statement continues, “Accused have now stooped cheap low and have indulged in unlawful illegal and criminal acts willingly by maliciously spreading and promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony in the country by the way of mysteriously and spitefully posting frivolous, derogatory and defamatory posts with the intent to outrage religious feelings of a class by insulting its religion or religious feelings.”

