Bhagyashree REVEALS This Interesting Thing About Baahubali Star Prabhas

Bhagyashree was a rage back when she delivered a memorable performance Salman Khan‘s Maine Pyaar Kiya in 1989. Cut to today, she’s set to play the role of Prabhas’ mother in Radhe Shyam. It’d be interesting to see how this casting decision turns out to be, as the fans are already excited for the same.

Advertisement

In her latest conversation, she revealed about Prabhas having a crush on her. Well, that’s not a new thing for any cinema lover as her innocence and charm did help to gain her many fans and followers. Many of them had an undying crush on her.

Advertisement

During interacting with media recently, Bhagyashree revealed, “Most of Radhe Shyam unit members and cast had watched my super hit film Pyar Kiya. They said to me that they loved the film and loved my performance in it.”

She also added, “What’s interesting is that Prabhas came to me and secretly revealed he had a crush on me after watching the film(all smiles). Prabhas is very, very friendly. He ensured that I had 15 dishes on the table to eat. I was like, ‘Prabhas; I don’t eat so much!’. He gifted me with special Hyderabadi sweets.”

On playing Prabhas’ mother on-screen, Bhagyashree said, “I knew people would ask me how I thought I would fit into the role. The director told me that people would love me because of the way I would be presented.”

Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam stars Pooja Hegde as its leading lady. The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, it’s a period film revolving around a love story based in Europe.

Must Read: Text

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube