Kajal Aggarwal Shares Her Love Story With Gautam Kitchlu & It's The Most Unexpected!

Kajal Aggarwal recently got married to a businessman, Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Mumbai. Her fairytale wedding went viral on the internet in no time and her fans were trending the hashtag #KajGautKicthed on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

The Singham actress shared beautiful pictures post the wedding from the ceremony and looked breathtakingly beautiful in the same.

In an interview with Vogue, Kajal Aggarwal revealed how interesting details about meeting Gautam Kitchlu and their wedding. The two have been friends for a long time now and have dated for three years.

“Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives,” Kajal said.

The Sita actress revealed that the two had been very good friends and said, “I know it is a very clichéd, stereotypical thing to say, because I am from the film industry, but that’s exactly how it has happened.”

Talking about the wedding, Kajal said, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

The Singham actress got engaged to Gautam back in June amid the pandemic and revealed how he proposed her for marriage and said, “Gautam is understated when it comes to romance. He’s not the filmy sort, and I am grateful for it because I have enough of that in my films. So, it wasn’t a proposal with all of the jazz, but it was an extremely heartfelt, emotional conversation between us. He was so authentic about his feelings and the way he expressed how he wanted to have a future with me; I couldn’t be more sure about spending my life with him!”

Congratulations once again on your wedding, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu!

