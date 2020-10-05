Kajol Wants To Play Chor Police With Fans, Where Are You Singham?

Kajol, the actress who rocked the box office in the ’90s and early 2000s, is always connecting with her fan via social media. She never fails to entertain her fans with her social media posts and caption. And her most recent Instagram post is proof of the same.

On Sunday, Kajol posted a selfie on Instagram and asked fans if they want to play chor police with her. Many fans replied to her and said they were waiting to join the game.

Kajol took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself sporting a mask against what appears to be the backdrop of an elevator in a mall. She captioned it, “Chalo chor police khelte hain…. anyone???? #allmasked #ready #smilingunderneath.”

In the picture, Kajol is seen wearing a pink top and carrying a black handbag with fine straps. While sporting very light make-up, the actress accessorized with yellow sunglasses. As per her caption, even while under the black mask she is smiling.

Her caption that left netizens in splits. Reacting to it, a user commented: “Let’s play. I will be the police and will catch you.” Another user replied, “Hahaha….your caption game is too strong.”

As mentioned above, Kajol is very active on social media and post content that engages her fans. She recently shared a throwback picture from the ’90s and captioned it, “Is it October already? Right, anytime now you will wish me Christmas too! #TheYear2020” A few fans also mentioned Kajol’s caption was hilarious.

On the work front, Kajol will soon make her digital debut with Netflix’s film Tribhanga. Directed by Renuka Shahane, the film also features Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.

