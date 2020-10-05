Armaan Malik On The Stripped-Down Version Of His English Song Control: "It Is A Special Gift For All My Fans"

Singer Armaan Malik, who is known for his hit numbers like Tu Hawa, Naina, Main Hoon Hero Tera, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Sau Aasmaan, Dil Mein Tum Ho and more, is here with the stripped-down version of his first English track, Control. Read on to know what he has to say about the track below.

The singer-songwriter unveiled the home shot music video on his YouTube channel for his fans to see.

Talking about Control, Armaan Malik said, “It’s just amazing to see how much depth a single song has when you take out all the production and simply stick to the core, the heart of it – the lyrics.”

Armaan Malik added, “This stripped-down version of ‘Control’ is a special gift for all my fans who have been waiting to hear it ever since I teased it on the eve of my birthday.” The singer celebrated his birthday in July so that makes the wait almost three months long.

Talking about writing and recording Control, Armaan Malik during an interview in March said, “To write and release English music has been my dream for as long as I can remember and I couldn’t have found a better family than Arista Records to be starting this new journey with. There’s no better feeling than to know that I’m in such good hands with an executive like David Massey, who truly believes in me, this project and also shares the same vision as me about global music. We have been working on this for about a year now and I can’t control my excitement to share this new side of me with the world.”

Talking about Control, Armaan had a small glimpse of his song video on social media a while ago. His fans even trended #ArmaanMalikYouTube.

Armaan co-wrote this song with his friend Natania and a few others. He revealed that he played the guitars and bass on it. Armaan Malik’s first international single, Control, released earlier his year. It has gained more than 35 million times across platforms.

