Armaan Malik Fans Trend #ArmaanMalikYouTube As They Can’t CONTROL Their Excitement To Watch His 1st English Song!

Armaan Malik is one of the most loved singers in Bollywood. ‘Main Hoon Hero’ singer enjoys a massive fan following. Often, Armaan’s social media is flooded with lots of song requests and lovely messages from his fans. This time, his fans made him trend on Twitter by using the hashtag #ArmaanMalikYouTube and the reason is quite exciting.

A few days ago, Malik shared great news with his fans that he will soon share his first English single titled ‘Control’. The song will be out on March 20, which is just 2 days away. Hence, Armanians (as his fans address themselves) couldn’t contain their excitement for the same and started trending his Youtube channel where Control is expected to release.

Also, a day before yesterday, Armaan Malik tweeted about his YouTube channel and asked his fans to subscribe it so they don’t miss out on what’s coming soon. The Naina song singer wrote, “Time to subscribe to my YouTube channel in advance and press the bell icon. Go go go”.

With this #ArmaanMalikYouTube trend, fans are even making song requests to the talented singer.

Check out the tweets by his fans:

Attention people! @ArmaanMalik22's #Control comes out on 20th March. I'm sure y'all don't wanna miss it, Go follow his YouTube channel right now Don't forget to subscribe & hit the notification bell.🎵 #ArmaanMalikYoutubehttps://t.co/zg7lQsrAfJ — Priyal (@Priyal_krusher) March 18, 2020

Yeah! Only 2 days are left ! Bahut bada dhamaka aane wala hai 20/3/20 ko #ArmaanMalikYoutube pic.twitter.com/cBnZjk9DEe — Control | Aɴᴋɪ (@Ankita_AM22) March 18, 2020

Which of your favourite song you want @ArmaanMalik22 to do a cover & upload it in his channel ?? Mine is Shayed from Love Aaj Kal ♡ Tell me yours below 👇 & don't forget to use the tag & his channel link !!#ArmaanMalikYoutube Subscribe 👇https://t.co/E1d5lNoI3T — C0NTR0L🤫 (@ArmaalMusic) March 18, 2020

2 days for C O N T R O L On 20th march, there will be a flood on #ArmaanMalikYoutube

Yayyy!!! pic.twitter.com/TeuyL7p1lg — CONTROL 🎵 (@Kajal_Bhagat17) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, talking about Control, recently, Armaan shared a small glimpse of his song video on social media. In the video, we get to see Armaan mouthing the lyrics of his English song under some flashy lights.

Armaan Malik co-wrote this song with his friend Natania and a few others. He revealed that he played the guitars and bass on it.

Are you excited to see Armaan’s first English cover? Let us know in the comments below.