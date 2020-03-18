WHOA! Coronavirus Disease Solution Found? Veteran Journalist Lionel Barber Shares The GOOD News

Lionel Barber who has been Financial Times’ editor for 15 years has good news for all those panicking because of the Coronavirus Scare. Before we reveal his good news, there’s a new study which states that the virus responsible for COVID-19 disease, which has claimed over 7,000 lives globally, can be kept stable for several hours to days in aerosols and on surfaces, according to a new study.

Lionel tweeted, “Good news alert (via a doctor friend): Cleveland Clinic has developed a Covid-19 test that delivers results in hours not days. Doctors in India have treated virus successfully with drugs combo including Lopinavir, Retonovir, Oseltamivir, along with Chlorphenamine more to come..”

One user replied, “Ireland have developed one that gives results in 15mins.” The global multimedia organization, Liberatum, had something else to say, “Have read conflicting reports from India though.”

The researchers at the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), found that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.

Coronavirus Pandemic has been affecting everything all over the world. From entertainment to trade, every sector is under the radar and severely affected due to the lockdowns around the world. Bollywood has seen some dramatic changes in the release dates of the films. Actors are in the self-quarantine stage to tackle this disaster.

