Amid The Coronavirus Scare, These Work From Home Memes Will Surely Make You LOL!

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected the routine life of people in many countries. As the virus is dreadly and has no cure yet, people around the globe are taking every measure to prevent themselves from getting an infection. In a lot of countries, people working in offices have been asked to work from home for the next few days in order to not risk their health as the virus remains contagious.

As soon as the majority of the offices granted work from home for their employees, many people took to their Twitter pages to share their experience via memes. Working from home isn’t easy and it is not everyone’s cup of tea; especially the ones who love to travel and stay outside. Also, due to Coronavirus, almost all the family members are staying indoors, so chaos in the house is another distraction.

People have shared their plight and made jokes about work from home with some hilarious memes. On this mundane Wednesday, as you sit in your bed and do your work, these work from home memes will definitely make you LOL.

Check out all the memes below:

When you get Work From Homes but you are missing Mumbai locals.. #WorkFromHome #coronavirusindia pic.twitter.com/6prC8tLlJn — Shin-ChaN (@rolf_shinchan) March 18, 2020

When you took leave for #WorkFromHome & Your boss caught you with your gf in the park. pic.twitter.com/DAjKpFjUTi — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) March 18, 2020

Company asks employees to work from home. Employees having extra marital affairs: pic.twitter.com/eyv4256grL — Aishthetic ?? (@Badassgirlll) March 18, 2020

Me looking at guys playing cricket after Work from home. pic.twitter.com/6Wqo06Uwje — Peejjah 🐽 (@Falana_Dimka) March 18, 2020

You don't need a cape to save the world. You just need to WFH. #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/awk8KOm2XX — Walt Disney Studios India (@DisneyStudiosIN) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the entertainment industries all over the world have called off the shooting of all their films and shows to avoid public gathering. The release dates of many films like Sooryavanshi, Fast & Furious 9, A Quiet Place 2, Black Widow, Haathi Mere Saathi and many others are postponed.

Cinema Halls and malls in many regions of India are notified to remain shut till the end of March. Every person is asked to stay inside the house so that their and their loved ones’ lives aren’t at risk.

