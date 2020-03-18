Want To Check Coronavirus Symptoms? Frozen 2 Star Rachel Matthews Who Tested Positive Has Let Out The Details

Various celebrities starting from Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, Game Of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju, Idris Elba amongst others have recently been tested positive for Coronavirus. The latest one to add to the horrifying list is Frozen 2 actress Rachel Matthews. Not only has the actress let out the news, but also all the details and symptoms she went through.

The actress in a string of Instagram stories shared the news. “Hey guys, I tested positive for Covid-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I’m feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some,” she wrote as she broke the news.

In the following stories, Rachel Matthews explained each and every symptom she faced since day 1 starting from cough, fatigue to fever and issues in the lungs in the following days. The actress faced sore throat, fatigue and headache on the first day, followed by ‘mild fever, horrible body aches, chills, sharp pain in lungs, started a dry cough, no appetite’ on the 2nd day. With a list of issues faced in a span of 1st week, we’re thankful to how the actress has made it so easy for all of us, hearing straight from the horse’s mouth.

Check out her detailed description below:

https://cdn.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/large/public/capture_1_68.png?itok=UDgVpFX0

https://cdn.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/large/public/capture_2_33.png?itok=Lai7urh-

https://cdn.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/large/public/capture_3_25.png?itok=vhQwXfC0

The Frozen actress also urged people to act more responsible and be there for each other amidst the on-going crisis.

“Again, let’s please be mindful of our decisions — now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let’s take care of one another!! Xx,” read her note.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!