Kangana Ranaut as well as her sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel, truly have no filter. The duo has come out in the open to express their opinions multiple times as well as put their side of the story in public, without any fear. The ugly war with Hrithik Roshan is known to one and all, but clearly the bad blood isn’t over.

Time and again, Rangoli is seen speaking against Hrithik Roshan through her tweets. Recently, she shared an old picture with the WAR actor and alleged that he would try to impress her through his actions and win her heart as he was dating Kangana at a time, but now, things have turned upside down.

“Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun,” read her tweet.

To this, a Twitterati responded, “She will now Spoil Kangana’s Reputation for sure by playing Victim cards. Plus Girl…@iHrithik is a Legend. Didnt work with you sister. Now get over it. She isnt even concerned anymore, nor he is. Stop using hrithiks name now. Rather show your skills, do something good.”

She will now Spoil Kangana's Reputation for sure by playing Victim cards. Plus Girl…@iHrithik is a Legend.

This fumed Rangoli, who went onto threaten the user to rip their life apart as she wrote they have come all the way through their hardwork, unlike the nepotism kids.

“Kangana has fought many battles, demons in the under belly of Bollywood,my acid attack, harassment and court cases after her huge success, she dealt with all with utmost dignity but every day these bots calling my sister names and trying to paint a lie as a truth… we are not here kisi ke baap ke paise pe, shut your mouth otherwise will rip you apart phir mat rona !!” she tweeted.

Well clearly, the bad blood is far from over but what do you have to say about the entire incident?

