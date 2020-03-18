Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Avatar 2 Makers Stopped From Visiting New Zealand Until Further Notice!

The Coronavirus Pandemic has brought the entertainment industry to a stand still for some time. The release dates of films like Mulan, Black Widow, Fast & Furious 9 and many others have been postponed. Along with it, the shooting of many TV shows and films are called off and the latest one to join the bandwagon is James Cameron’s Avatar 2.

The team of Avatar 2 was supposed to shoot for the film in New Zealand by this weekend. They all were supposed to fly from Los Angeles on Friday for the same. However, on Tuesday, the New Zealand Film Commission sent an email to the production team to not travel to the country for the shooting. The email mentioned that until further notice, Avatar 2’s shooting cannot be resumed.

The film’s producer Jon Landau told the New Zealand Herald newspaper, “We’ve delayed it. We had plans to come down Friday night with a group of people and start back up and we made the decision to hold off and continue working here (in Los Angeles), and come down there a little bit later than we’d planned.”

He added, “We’re in the midst of a global crisis and this is not about the film industry. I think everybody needs to do now whatever we can do, as we say here, to flatten the [coronavirus] curve.”

Avatar 2 is a sequel to the blockbuster film Avatar that released in 2009. The sequel is supposed to hit the screens on December 17, 2021. Considering the film is high on CGI and is known for being very particular about its technical part, we only have to wait and watch if the makers push the release date of this film or not!