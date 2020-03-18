   Black Widow’s Postponement Of Release Date To Affect Marvel’s Phase 4 Projects & Timeline?

The Coronavirus Pandemic has turned out to be nothing but a tragedy for the entire world. With its widespread, Hollywood as well as Bollywood Industries have faced the wrath. Films like Sooryavanshi, Mulan, New Mutants amongst others have been pushed until further notice. Now adding to the turmoil is Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. But will it affect the MCU timeline? Read on.

Starting from the first ever MCU film, Iron Man back in 2008, to the last released Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the MCU universe has followed a timeline of its own and that’s how the makers have been working, in sync, with their every new film since time eternal. But with the unfortunate mishappen owing to Coronavirus, the schedule has been affected but if reports are to be believed, that has nothing to do with their timeline.

A source close to Screenrant clarifies the same as, “The delayed release of Black Widow will not alter the current MCU timeline. Because the film is a prequel, there’s less involved that would directly affect future events. As of right now, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is scheduled to release on Disney+ in August, The Eternals in theaters on November 6, and WandaVision on Disney+ in December of this year.”

Although the makers have been speaking about the interconnection of films like Wandavision and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, clearly with no mention of Black Widow, looks like the Scarlett Johansson starrer is very much of its own and barely impact the bigger picture.

For the unversed, Black Widow which revives Scarlett in the character of Natasha Romanoff, was slated for a May 1 release worldwide and 30th April release in India. However, like most films by Disney, this one too has been pushed until further notice owing to the Coronavirus spread all across.

