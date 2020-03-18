From Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Appadi Podu’ To Dhanush’s ‘Rowdy Baby’ – 5 Chartbuster ‘Down South’ Songs That Made The Entire Nation Groove

Music has always been an integral part of the Indian film industry, be it Bollywood or regional cinemas, songs have always played a major role. It’s indeed very true that music has this power to uplift your mood, by boosting your energy level and happiness.

Music is also used as a therapy these days, as it has been proven to be very beneficial for patients suffering from a wide variety of ailments. Most importantly it plays an important role as a stress buster, no matter how hard or tiring your day is, good music or playing your favourite song, instantly gives you relief, comfort, and pleasure that eases you down.

The old saying ‘Music has no boundaries and barrier’ is very true. People these days love music and listening to songs from various regions and languages.

Today we at Koimoi bring you 5 out of numerous chartbuster tracks from down South that are very much loved and adored by music lovers across the nation. Songs that made people shake their legs to its beats, and croon to its lyrics and tunes.

1) Aa Ante Amalapuram (Arya)

The groovy track ‘Aa Ante Amalapuram’ from Allu Arjun starrer Arya had the entire nation groove to its beats. The song was an instant hit among the youth when it released in the year 2004. Aa Ante Amalapuram happens to be one of the most played Telugu songs in the non-Telugu speaking states of India. Apart from the catchy beats and tunes, the major highlight of the song also is Allu Arjun’s breathtaking moves atop of a running train.

The song is been sung by singers Malathy Lakshman and Ranjith. Music for the dance track is been composed by Tollywood music sensation Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP.

2) Appadi Podu (Ghilli)

This Tamil track featuring Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay and the gorgeous Trisha Krishnan has a separate fan base. The energetic tunes and lyrics will make you groove till you drop. The lead actors were well appreciated for their moves in this track, as its never that easy to shake your legs especially when you are dressed in traditional attire. Appadi Podu also happens to be one of the most played Tamil songs at college functions, get togethers, etc.

Appadi Podu from 2004 released Tamil action venture Ghilli, is been crooned by popular and versatile singers KK and Anuradha Sriram. The music for the track is been composed by musical genius Vidyasagar.

3) Why This Kolaveri Di (3)

This song needs no introduction. It was in the year 2011 when this music took the Internet by storm, not just down South and India, but all across the world. The unplugged track from Tamil venture 3, happens to be one of the most viewed liked and shared song tracks from India on Youtube. Apart from the catchy lyrics and beats, the highlight of the song also happens to be Tamil superstar Dhanush who has crooned this song in his soulful voice.

Kolaveri Di is been composed by popular music director and composer Anirudh Ravichander. Lyrics for the track is been penned by Dhanush himself.

4) Entammede Jimikki Kammal (Velipadinte Pusthakam)

Entammede Jimikki Kammal from Malayalam film Velipadinte Pusthakam went viral all across in the year 2017. The peppy number is one of the most popular and viewed tracks from Mollywood on Youtube. The song from Mohanlal starrer was well received by te audience all across. With over 100 million views on Youtube, Entammede Jimikki Kammal happens to be loved songs from the South.

The peppy number is been crooned by actor-singer Vineeth Srinivasan and Renjith Unni. Music for the track is been composed by shaan Rahman, and lyrics has been penend by Anil Panachooran.

5) Rowdy Baby (Maari 2)

The high energy dance track featuring multiple times National award-winning actor Dhanush and the versatile Sai Pallavi took internet by storm. Rowdy Baby was an instant hit right from the word go. The groovy track happens to be the most viewed music video from India on Youtube in 2019. The super stylish moves and energy of the lead duo, Dhanush and Sai Pallavi left people awestruck, as people enjoyed their chemistry and their steps which they made look so easy in the song.

Rowdy Baby from Maari 2 is been sung by Dhanush and Dee. The music for the chartbuster track is been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, and the lyrics have been penned by Dhanush himself.

