IPL Ft. Bollywood: Siddharth Mallya-Deepika Padukone’s Romance To Shah Rukh Khan’s Ban – 5 Storming Controversies!

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has only grown in stature ever since its inception way back in 2008. Nonetheless, amidst all the buzz and show, a few controversial moments have also come to the fore, many of which went on to grab the headlines. Cricket and Bollywood have shared an exotic relationship for over a decade now. The two have always gone hand in hand, and that has never failed to spark some headlines! Like the ones below:

1. Siddharth Mallya & Deepika Padukone:

At the Eden Gardens, a controversial moment took place in 2011. It was between Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Mallya, son of liquor baron Vijay Mallya. The duo was in an alleged relationship back then before reportedly breaking up in 2012. Their display of affection was seen during a match between KKR and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Deepika is now married to actor Ranveer Singh.

2. SRK getting banned from Wankhede Stadium:

Involved in a spat with the security guards at the Wankhede Stadium, post a game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was banned by the Mumbai Cricket Association for five years and denied entry into the stadium. While the officials claimed that SRK had abused some of the guards and officials, King Khan had refuted saying he had only tried to protect his family.

3. Preity Zinta-Ness Wadia fight:

They parted ways in 2013 when the actress said that they were just friends and partners in the Kings XI Punjab team. But things got ugly in 2014 when during a game Wadia allegedly threatened her with dire consequences and also abused her in front of others. Preity filed a complaint at the end of that IPL season. Wadia though had claimed that the allegation was baseless.

4. Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s team getting banned :

In 2015, Shilpa Shetty’s team Rajasthan Royals got banned for two years from the competition after the Lodha Panel inquiry into corruption. The IPL team, along with the Chennai Super Kings, were found guilty after an illegal betting and match-fixing probe.

5. Vindu Dara Singh’s Link with bookies :

Actor Vindu Dara Singh was arrested by the Mumbai Police on May 22, on charges of betting. He got bail on June 4, 2013. His interrogation led to the arrest of BCCI president N Srinivasan’s son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan. According to police sources, Vindu had placed bets on behalf of Mr Meiyappan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!