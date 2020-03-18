Amidst Coronavirus Scare, Mirzapur Gets 10,000 Sq. Ft Long Hoarding By Hotstar

Amidst coronavirus scare, streaming platform Hotstar has unveiled a unique out-of-home initiative through a massive billboard spanning 10,000 sq. ft in Mirzapur district.

The billboard on the arterial road joining Shastri Bridge to Jaunpur trisection in Mirzapur, was completed within one week and measures 1,000 feet in length and 10 feet in height. It has an additional two feet tall cut-outs and stands on a solid framework of bamboos and iron frames to sustain extreme weather.

Touted as the longest ever in India, the billboard is part of Hotstar’s new 360-degree marketing campaign that says, “Hotstar ka vaada, free entertainment sabse zyada”, and aims at reaching out to millions of viewers in Hindi-speaking markets in tier II and tier III cities.

With cinema halls and multiplexes closing their doors due to the Corona scare, entertainment options have moved indoors and the brand provides viewers the convenience of sitting back and exploring its extensive range of high-quality free content through these uncertain times.

The billboard showcases Hotstar’s vast library of high-quality free content, including movies.

Mandeep Malhotra, founding Partner and CEO, The Social Street, said in a statement, “Working with Hotstar is always brilliant and fun. The brand inspires us to unlock new ideas and create campaigns that push boundaries. With the longest billboard campaign, we wanted to create something that would send out the brand’s message in a way that wows people.”

The new campaign by Hotstar aims at bridging this accessibility gap for its viewers, through fresh and innovative ways to spread the word about its vast library of high-quality free content.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!